Second Update:

The issue is disappeared somehow. Don't know any details.

Solved for now.

Update:

I have found out that in general the zoom setting for pages in my standard profile does work properly. It realy fails with one website: Linux mint Forum

Only this site refuses to accept my zoom settings of 120%.

I tried another site that was on 100%, and I gave it 80%. That setting is saved and displayed in

chrome://settings/content/zoomLevels

The Linux mint forum site isn't displayed there.

However, it does work for this site in a new profile, as I wrote below (before this update).

End of update

Since today, the individual zoom setting for websites no longer works in my standard profile. After the next boot, the zoom setting is 100% everywhere again. Even where I have selected 120%, for example.

In a fresh profile, however, it works as intended.

Now I have the problem that my elaborate settings for the 7 workspaces have taken a lot of time and I don't want to create a new standard profile without further ado.

Is there an easier way to correct the error? Or - if I set up a new profile, how can I also transfer the workspace settings (quick commands, buttons, combined with individual themes) from the faulty profile? Unfortunately, not everything is synchronized yet.