Solved Distorted Images on Webpage
Presumably, this is a badly coded web page, and not any fault in Vivaldi.
The distortion exists in Firefox too, but it disappears in Vivaldi if using Reader View.
@Pesala The page gives it a width of 1280 and height 1632, which match the image dimensions. The CSS resizes it horizontally but leaves the vertical alone. So technically, Vivaldi is displaying it as directed. I think if they left the image dimensions out of the page source it probably would work better.
(Mind you, why they chose to not use the full width of my window is beyond me.)
@Pesala in CSS the img element has only max-width:100% but no height:auto ; that results in bad resizing.
This works for the page with Stylus :
.blog-content div a img, #blog-content div a img, img { max-width: 100%; height: auto !important; }
@DoctorG @sgunhouse Thanks for your help. I commented on the blog post.
