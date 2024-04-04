Hello,

does anybody have problems with mobile browser on Motorola Devices (Motorola G73)? From major update in October / November 2023 of Vivaldi, I have problems with pages (images are not displayed or disappears during the scrolling, pages are borken at all), missing elements.

What I did:

Tried to use Beta and Stable version

Tried to uninstall, install app from mboiel devices

Restarted mobile phone

Tried to change settings

Tried to use several version (in last four months)

Tried to report as bug.

It alwas help for short time, afterthat problems appears again. Switched to brave, but I can't leave Vivaldi.

Attached screenshot from Vivaldi and Brave to se differencies.









Thank you for the help