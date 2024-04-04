Mobile device Motorola g73 - long term issues with displaying pages
-
Hello,
does anybody have problems with mobile browser on Motorola Devices (Motorola G73)? From major update in October / November 2023 of Vivaldi, I have problems with pages (images are not displayed or disappears during the scrolling, pages are borken at all), missing elements.
What I did:
Tried to use Beta and Stable version
Tried to uninstall, install app from mboiel devices
Restarted mobile phone
Tried to change settings
Tried to use several version (in last four months)
Tried to report as bug.
It alwas help for short time, afterthat problems appears again. Switched to brave, but I can't leave Vivaldi.
Attached screenshot from Vivaldi and Brave to se differencies.
Thank you for the help
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Does disabling the Tracker and Ad Blocker make a difference?
-
@lmoravek Read through this problem and possible fix. See if it might be applicable:
-
Ad blocker make no difference
I am just testing another variant:
- Removed Stable and Beta version, clear installation of Vivaldi
- Testing with Dark mode page on - off
@lfisk if above will be similiar result (regardles Dark mode on - off) a will go with your approach, just trying to find out the root cause, bease it seems works without issue for while, and after that appears. Also considering play with offline cache.
L.
-
@lmoravek said in Mobile device Motorola g73 - long term issues with displaying pages:
Removed Stable and Beta version, clear installation of Vivaldi
There was a new Stable released a few hours ago if you haven't already noticed. Mainly just a Chromium update...
-
@ in the setup (removed and reinstalled beta and stable at once), I am from the morning. Also updated to new version, after you nitced me. Currently seems to be ok.
I'm ashamed, that did not tried it before raising the topic. This approach did not helped me in past and I didn't think of it to replicate
-
Hi @lfisk after hours of testing (no relation to configuration) always appears the issue, not immeditaly, but about 4 - 5 houts after clear installation (I am suspicious about the relation to cache). But helped to disable GPU from your shared link.
Next time I will be more carefull for searching the forum. Thank you for your time.
L.