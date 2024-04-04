How to move Important mail to folder, and delete all incomings and other messages
How to move Important mail to folder, and delete all incomings and other messages. For example i want to save mail about bank with documents pdf attachmend - i create folder - "Saved" - i move this file here... i delete all incoming messages (i want clear all trash what i dont need) and save only specific mails.....and in my case this important mail also deletes... what i do wrong? TY
and also explain this in screenshots! Here we see all incoming empty
When i click on my account which Yandex (google alternative) he show me more messages - but i dont have in other folders messages
and 3 when i mark all in previus picture (ctrl+a) + del = he show me these...Translate - do u want to delete this messagess from next folders (but folders from other account not only Yandex but also Google) how it can be possible
I m really in space....pls explain me its me or vivaldi
@fromwater You have to understand, Vivaldi never "copies" messages. It is essentially a database, and the "folders" are just different queries (or "views") of the same message database.
There is an option in the top line of the mail window to show or hide "Custom folders" from whichever view is currently active. So you could use that to hide messages in Saved from being shown in Unread or Received, allowing you to easily delete all the other messages.
