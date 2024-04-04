@ineuw Font display on webpages is more involved than that. Most sites load web fonts, therefore none of the fonts on your system are being used, they are being downloaded and cached. You can stop that by blocking third party fonts on webpages, for example through ublock Origin. But this is not the end of it… Webpages define fonts through CSS code, normally by making a primary choice and then defining a number of fallbacks, should the font not be available on your system. As an example (Vivaldi Forum):

font-family: -apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,"Segoe UI",Roboto,Oxygen-Sans,Ubuntu,Cantarell,"Helvetica Neue",sans-serif;

This will only display your sans‐serif default defined in Vivaldi settings, if none of the other fonts can be found. The only way to change this would be to inject code into webpages with a userscript overriding the font definition. You could theoretically display all web content in Abyssinia SIL. In my opinion this is not a good solution. Be content with the fonts a webpage defines, for reading longer articles you could always activate reader view, which respects your default font choices in settings. Personally I have set this to a serif font too.