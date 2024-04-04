Reorganize Tab 'Actions'
AvocadoSteam
Would love the ability to reorganize these actions for tabs. I use some a lot more than others; some I want to condense into a dropdown (similar to 'Move Tab' or 'Periodic Reload').
Not sure how easy this would be or if it's even realistic, but would be nice QoL IMO.
@AvocadoSteam Already exists. You can customize the Tab menu like any other.
AvocadoSteam
@sgunhouse How? I've looked through so many settings and can not figure it out. I'm not talking about the tabs either, I'm talking about the right-click actions menu on tabs.
@AvocadoSteam Search for Menu in the settings, you'll find a menu editor is under the Appearance section (they really should put it somewhere more obvious). Select the Tab menu from the dropdown, then just go crazy with it.
AvocadoSteam
@sgunhouse This is officially the best browser. Thank you so much.