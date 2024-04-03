auto-completion in the address bar does not work correctly
auto-completion of the browser history in the address bar stopped working after resetting the settings.
for example, here's what I have in the history for the keyword "leet"
but when I enter it in the address bar, it doesn't show me anything interesting
here are my address bar settings
installed version: 6.6.3291.3 vivaldi-snapshot
@segrey I've checked Frequently Visited Pages and moved it to the top. What if you try it?
mib2berlin
@segrey
Yes, disable Best Result and Direct Match can give better results, too.
I have all disabled what I don't need, I manage Synced Tabs in the window panel, no need to have it in the address bar, for example.
Cheers, mib