I'm using current Vivaldi desktop. When a video begins to play a "media popup" appears in the top-left corner of the monitor (see image). It shows audio level, the video, video title and buttons for play, rewind, forward. It gets in the way but cannot move it or resize it and there is no context menu. Disabling "Picture-in-Picture Button on Video" in Settings has no impact on this. How to prevent it's display or change the display location?
@ankor Hi, this is the standard Windows OS media popup. There's no option in Vivaldi that controls this.
Usually this popup only appears when using keyboard media keys.
If it pops up when you start a video playback the usual way (clicking play) there's something wrong on your system.
My first guess would be an extension messing with things.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
