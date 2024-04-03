@ankor Hi, this is the standard Windows OS media popup. There's no option in Vivaldi that controls this.

Usually this popup only appears when using keyboard media keys.

If it pops up when you start a video playback the usual way (clicking play) there's something wrong on your system.

My first guess would be an extension messing with things.

Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/