Function of removing mail cache
-
FedorKorkunov
Good afternoon.
The function of removing old loaded letters at Windows PC (mail cache) of a built-in mail client is needed very strong. If you manually remove the mail data folder at Windows PC, then some old letters stop being loaded from the mail server and don't open. If you press Menu / Tools / Delete viewing data, then the mail cache is not removed. For example, in Opera Mail you can manually delete any letter from mail data folder at Windows PC, then press Resynch all letters, then you can open any letter (letter loaded, when you open it). Thank you.