I have a rooted Android 13 phone with Magisk and Systemless Hosts module that I use with AdAway to do system wide hosts list ad blocking. I also have Pi-Hole on my home network. For some reason this setup causes Vivaldi's built-in adblocker to malfunction in an unexplainable way.

Whenever the built-in adblocker malfunctions, the shield icon will always be shown as disabled, and if I go to the adblocker settings, changing it to "block ads and trackers" doesn't apply, and all the blocking lists are gone, and I can't add any new ones. However when it does load properly, it automatically goes into blocking mode and all the blocking lists are still there.

In my tests where I'd change the network configuration, then close and open Vivaldi repeatedly, I've found that when I disable AdAway and use Vivaldi on mobile data, the malfunction doesn't seem to happen. When I disable AdAway and use Vivaldi on WiFi, it will rarely malfunction, and when I use AdAway on both WiFi and mobile it will constantly malfunction.

For reference, this issue doesn't happen on Firefox with uBlock Origin, and it always reliably loads with AdAway being active. This seems to be an issue in how Vivaldi's adblocker initiates, and for some reason it's affected by Android's hosts list, which shouldn't be the case.

This is a very specific issue, so if you also happen to be a Magisk rooted Android user, please let me know if you also experience this issue.