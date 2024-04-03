Facebook black page on win10
I wanted to check my Facebook today and unfortunately Vivaldi could not open the website (there is no problem on my phone or other browsers). When I try to open ifacebook from quick select, write the address manual, or even click any link from google search I only see black screen with "http://facebook.com 0/1 (on the end)" I got newest version of Vivaldi had clean cookies, reset privacy settings, tried http and https, set no blocking, nothing helped (but when I open it as private browsing it works without problem.) How can I fix it?
@ruffpl said in Facebook black page on win10:
when I open it as private browsing it works
disable and/or remove all the extensions and isolate which one is causing issues with facebook.
@ruffpl Please check Troubleshooting issues.