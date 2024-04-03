So I created this JS mod for Vivaldi that moves the hamburger menu to the right side of the navigation bar from the left side of the tab bar. However, these changes are reversed whenever I exit out of fullscreen mode. Someone on here suggested to use a mutation observer in JavaScript to re-inject the code whenever the user exits out of fullscreen mode.

Here is my current code without the mutation observer. While I have some programming experience with Visual Basic, Java, and C++, I am not an expert of JavaScript programming by any means. I am hoping someone can provide me the modified code with the mutation observer in order to solve my issue. Please and thank you.