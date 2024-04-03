@stanthesam As I already wrote, I also installed this program in Linux Mint out of curiosity to see how my PC was doing. However, not all temperatures were in the green range.

The second hard disk with Windows was supposed to have 99°C. I didn't notice this at first, but then I did.

However, it seemed very unlikely to me. So I booted Windows directly and installed a temp mesure tool there. The Windows hard disk is shown with only 32°C, which is normal.

Conversely, this means that Psensor is faulty, so it might be useful to run another app to check the temperature also in your PC.