Why I had to stop using Vivaldi.
stardepp Translator
@stanthesam No question...no answer...
@stanthesam And what is the problem? Overheat? Or what? Broken hardware acceleration with Vivaldi?
@stardepp Curiously, I installed the Psensor program to see what it shows. All temperatures are in the green range. It's probably a hardware problem with the topic starter, isn't it?
No question, no answer, just a jpg.
Vivaldi is my favorite browser but since the latest upgrade it has become unusable.
@stanthesam As it is totally usable here in Windows 10, Win 11, Linux Mint and Android, I wonder what troubleshooting at your end might reveal.
@stanthesam As I already wrote, I also installed this program in Linux Mint out of curiosity to see how my PC was doing. However, not all temperatures were in the green range.
The second hard disk with Windows was supposed to have 99°C. I didn't notice this at first, but then I did.
However, it seemed very unlikely to me. So I booted Windows directly and installed a temp mesure tool there. The Windows hard disk is shown with only 32°C, which is normal.
Conversely, this means that Psensor is faulty, so it might be useful to run another app to check the temperature also in your PC.
I've never seen my W10 laptop above 40º with Vivaldi, and what you can see in my signature, it isn't precisely an NASA PC.
CPU in this moment with 5 tabs open ~15-16%
I had decided to use a different browser and check back on Vivaldi now and again. However, after all your helpful feedback I thought I should do some test.
I found that the problem has gone away. At least for now. I am simultaneously running memory hungry sites like youtube and Netfix but the temperatures are all in the 30s.