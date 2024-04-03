Tabs don't have unique Icons
Hi. Not sure if I'm posting in the right place, but I've come across a unique issue. Right now tabs in the browser don't have unique Icons. For instance, for a youtube page, there is no youtube icon on the browser tab. Instead all I have is a planet icon. Here's how my tabs look: https://prnt.sc/1PjQS5R1NbLe
I remember specifically tabs used to have actual unique Icons and pictures depending on what the page was. Any solutions? Thanks!
- user-added browser extension
- Blocked access to icons on webpage
- broken icon cache
- deleted Favicon file
- broken config/data by third party security tool
It's possible the Favicons file got corrupted. Hopefully this works
close Vivaldi
open explorer or any filemanager you like
go to "%LOCALAPPDATA%\Vivaldi\User Data\Default"
locate Favicons
rename to Favicons.bak
reopen Vivaldi
It should rebuild Favicons from scratch and retrieve the favicons each time you focus on a tab and the favicon should then reappear in the tab.
In any case you can revert by exiting Vivaldi and rename the Favicons.bak to Favicons
CokeVoAYCE
thanks. this fixed my issue