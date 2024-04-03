Hi, as a pastor I am using an online-database which is available via vpn. In this database I can filter data and create lists and letters which are stored in a separate folder. I used to be able to download these files from that folder. However, for some time now this is no longer possible and I can't figure out what the problem is. In the Opera-Browser it is working fine and as it should.

So I compared the website settings in both Vivaldi and Opera (which is almost exactly the same line-up of options), because I thought that maybe with a new version of Vivaldi new safety features were introduced and certain functions were disabled or blocked. But unfortunately I couldn't find any real differences in these settings.

What else could be the reason for Vivaldis "mis"-behaviour?

Another issue is that certain warning messages (when conflicting dates are entered) cannot be closed anymore by pressing "ok" -- or rather: it is closed but instead of staying closed the message window is being triggered again and again to open, so that nothing else can be done (other than pressing "ok" again and again). In Opera this is also not a problem ... and has not been there in Vivaldi before, either.

Possibly these instances of Vivaldis misbehaviour habe the same cause, some function that needs to disabled?