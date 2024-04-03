I use workspaces a lot at work to group my tabs by tasks, but each time I start a new task I go through this repetitive and excessive workflow:

Open a tab with the new task in the main window

Create a new workspace; use the task's title as the name

Go back to the main window

Move the task tab to the newly created workspace

Switch to the workspace

I'd love to see this condensed into a single step (after opening the initial tab):

Right click on a tab and select Create workspace from this tab (or something along the lines). Alternatively/additionally the Workspaces menu could have a command Create workspace from active tab

This would use the tab title as a proposed workspace name (with a possibility to edit before going forward) and move the source tab to that workspace automatically.