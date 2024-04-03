Bootstrap a workspace from a tab
I use workspaces a lot at work to group my tabs by tasks, but each time I start a new task I go through this repetitive and excessive workflow:
- Open a tab with the new task in the main window
- Create a new workspace; use the task's title as the name
- Go back to the main window
- Move the task tab to the newly created workspace
- Switch to the workspace
I'd love to see this condensed into a single step (after opening the initial tab):
- Right click on a tab and select Create workspace from this tab (or something along the lines). Alternatively/additionally the Workspaces menu could have a command Create workspace from active tab
This would use the tab title as a proposed workspace name (with a possibility to edit before going forward) and move the source tab to that workspace automatically.