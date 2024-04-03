Quick Command Translucent Display
Poto Ambassador
I often need a quick command to enter the content of a video or image displayed on the screen
The quick command window tends to obscure what I'm checking against
I'd like to have a semi-transparent, sci-fi display.
I can read the text on the Quick Command, and I can see the content underneath through the Quick Command interface, at the same time, this semi-transparent Quick Command interface gives me a sense of sci-fi coolness.
@Poto It would be helpful to Allow Resizing and Repositioning of the Quick Command Dialog, and remember its position just like the Settings dialog.