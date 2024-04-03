Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
I use nicknames/tags for bookmarks to make them easier to find. When saving new bookmarks, it would be helpful to have it autocomplete from the existing nicknames/tags. This way, I can quickly replace, modify, or add to them as needed.
