I love the addition of "Force a dark theme on all websites" under Appearance & Theme - this is great.

I'd like to suggest two enhancements to this feature:

Ensure "Force a dark theme on all websites" respects "Auto"

When I configure Vivaldi's theme to "Auto" so it matches the dark/light mode setting on iOS, enforcement of dark themes on pages should also depend on this - if I'm in light mode, don't force dark theme.

Disable "Force a dark theme on all websites" per site

Many mainstream sites already provide a dark theme - a good first step would be to give the user the option to disable the browser enforced dark theme on a site, adding it to a list of exceptions.

This is in addition to @Veddu's suggestion to automatically detect the ark theme on sites - on rare occasions browser extensions such as dark reader will misidentify that and try to apply their own, so a per-site manual override is a good option to have.