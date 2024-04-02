Websites lock to the Zoom setting applied.
-
Hopefully I'm making sense...
But for example, say I'm reading a Wikipedia article, and I have the zoom at 160%. If I open another article from that page onto a new tab, it resets the zoom at 100%. Is there a way to lock the zoom to the website you are on across all tabs?
-
@casiars Settings, Webpages, and disable:Use Tab Zoom
That will ensure that all tabs opened on the same domain use the same zoom level.
-
@Pesala Sweet, thank you for the help! It was getting really annoying having to keep on zooming back in haha.
-