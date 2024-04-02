Recurrent log error (imap) every minute
I've set up 3 IMAP adresses on Vivendi, with mail checking every minute (and I mean to keep it that way!). However, I get an error in my logs every minute:
[imap]{"command":"NO","code":"NONEXISTENT"}
I'm on the edge of giving up to madness and throw my laptop by the window — I've spent almost 2.5 hours trying everything (mostly verifying again and again that my credentials and server settings were correct — using my old mail client, and switching on and off every switch possible in every possible mail-related setting page I could find in my browser). I made sure all swiches are green in server settings, and I can both send and receive emails from all three adresses, I made sure of that too.
I know — I'm pretty sure — that the fix is a tiny detail... But it seems I can't find it on my own, so I beg for your help...
Thanks!
@Arafel AFAIK this is a known bug and should not cause issues sending or receiving emails. Per another thread you can set the warning level to None if the entries in the mail log bother you, see https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94497/mail-protocol-errors/9?_=1712088129586 (but instead of setting the log level to "info" you may want to set it to "none" instead, as discussed further down in the same thread). I guess they'll also fix the issue in an upcoming release, then you can revert the warning level change.
Welcome to the forum!
@WildEnte said in Recurrent log error (imap) every minute:
I see, now I've muted log errors and I'm waiting for the fix in the next update. I consider the problem solved as far as I'm concerned.
Very glad to discover Vivaldi, so far I find it absolutely amazin!