I've set up 3 IMAP adresses on Vivendi, with mail checking every minute (and I mean to keep it that way!). However, I get an error in my logs every minute:

[imap]{"command":"NO","code":"NONEXISTENT"}

I'm on the edge of giving up to madness and throw my laptop by the window — I've spent almost 2.5 hours trying everything (mostly verifying again and again that my credentials and server settings were correct — using my old mail client, and switching on and off every switch possible in every possible mail-related setting page I could find in my browser). I made sure all swiches are green in server settings, and I can both send and receive emails from all three adresses, I made sure of that too.

I know — I'm pretty sure — that the fix is a tiny detail... But it seems I can't find it on my own, so I beg for your help...

Thanks!