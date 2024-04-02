When I enter "law.ou.edu" it forwards me to "courtyard.law.ou.edu"

But this isn't right. No other browser does this. If I type in "law.ou.edu[space]" and then hit backspace, it sends me to the correct website.

I have found that the address bar tries to send me to similar search terms and webpages that I have used before, even where it is inappropriate. For another example, if I search "pet snails" it does not do a search using my search engine, rather it searches petsnails.com, which is a website I visited a week or so ago.

When I enter a URL, I want it to open that URL.

When I enter not-a-URL, I want it to use my default search engine to search it.

How do I make it do that?