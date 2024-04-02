Address bar sending to wrong URL
nicholasrupert
When I enter "law.ou.edu" it forwards me to "courtyard.law.ou.edu"
But this isn't right. No other browser does this. If I type in "law.ou.edu[space]" and then hit backspace, it sends me to the correct website.
I have found that the address bar tries to send me to similar search terms and webpages that I have used before, even where it is inappropriate. For another example, if I search "pet snails" it does not do a search using my search engine, rather it searches petsnails.com, which is a website I visited a week or so ago.
When I enter a URL, I want it to open that URL.
When I enter not-a-URL, I want it to use my default search engine to search it.
How do I make it do that?
Vivaldi 6.6.3271.55 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 3be85eb23b5161037e42ab8bc262f786edcaf382
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4170)
@nicholasrupert said in Address bar sending to wrong URL:
courtyard.law.ou.ed
Had you visited this domain before?
Yes.
I think that the address bar tries to guess where I want to go based on my history, and it sends me to literally a different URL than the one I have typed into the address bar as a result.
Also, it searches sites from my history instead of using the search engine.
To be clear, I am not typing "law" and then it autocompletes "courtyard.law.ou.edu" and then I hit "enter." That is not what is happening with the URL thing.
I am typing law.ou.edu, and the address bar just says "law.ou.edu" and then I hit enter, and then it changes the URL to courtyard.law.ou.edu and sends me there instead.
I think it is some bug in the autocomplete settings.
I had the dropdown disabled, and then if you have autocomplete set on, then it starts doing random stuff based on what would have appeared in the dropdown.
Disabling all of the dropdown settings disabled autocomplete, so that neither "Address Autocomplete" settings does anything.
I would expect the autocomplete on domain setting to work like autocomplete in Chrome or Firefox, so that I type in "y" and it should autocomplete "youtube.com." Then I could either hit backspace to delete the autofilled "outube.com" and just search for "y," or I could hit enter and go to youtube.com.
But what happens instead is that the address bar itself does not display the autocompletion, so when you hit enter, it goes to a different website than you expect.
@nicholasrupert Change order of address field suggestions or disable some at Settings → Address Bar
address bar is slightly bugged.
I've got autocomplete and match to title and domain off (and every combination of those), yet I can enter xyz which doesn't show up in the url that's matched at the top, but is in the title. ️
For a time the address bar was great, it seemed every url that i used regularly was always in the top 5 options. Now unless i type in a minimum of 4 characters it will never show what i actually expect.
That's not to mention that it has the tendency to forget urls that i know i've visited quite regularly.
@7twenty said in Address bar sending to wrong URL:
That's not to mention that it has the tendency to forget urls that i know i've visited quite regularly.
Following up on this. Went to go to a youtube page that i know that i've visited within the past week. Type in some letters of the URL - nothing!!
Go to the YT page via google and it shows i've watched 4 videos over the past month. Why the address bar can't find them in the history or address bar typed urls/frequent or whatever is boggling.
I've got history set to purge after 3 months, but as above, it's been a week. Makes no sense.
mib2berlin
@7twenty
Hi, the list is limited to 15 entries or so but 4?