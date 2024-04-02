How do I make Vivaldi never again ask me to send away data after crashing?
frustratedvivaldier
I keep getting this unwanted prompt, which I assume is part of Chromium and not something that Vivaldi has made:
It eagerly urges you to click "yes, please send away unspecified data from my computer to somebody else's computer", with the only alternative being the button saying not "no", but instead "maybe later".
But there's no "maybe later" about it: I know for sure that I never, ever will want to do this at any point in the future. Why isn't there a "never show again" button or checkbox? It feels like being spat in the face every time some software does this, and I instinctively start distrusting the authors. It's so condescending to assume that the user will "come to their senses" later and send away their personal data for zero benefit.
This is the kind of thing which makes me nervously cautious of every single click or keypress I make, as you never know when something like this pops up and you accidentally "agree" to something that obviously violates your privacy.
And please don't tell me that it "helps them solve bugs". Software developers don't need any user data to fix bugs: all they need to do is to actually use their own software and think about what makes sense and what does not. Unfortunately, they rarely seem to do that these days, and it's no longer even clear what Vivaldi (and others) actually do and what's just part of Google's Chromium "mystery blob" of technically open but too complex to ever audit source code.
Is there perhaps some hidden setting/flag which turns all of this kind of stuff off permanently?
@frustratedvivaldier Settings → Privacy → Crash Reporting
@frustratedvivaldier Your distrust is very huge.
frustratedvivaldier
@frustratedvivaldier Settings → Privacy → Crash Reporting
Huh? There is no such thing there -- only a checkbox to ALLOW it to "automatically" send crash reports, which is the exact opposite of what I'm talking about.
@frustratedvivaldier Your distrust is very huge.
What?
@frustratedvivaldier And whats wrong with "May be later"?
I do not see such popup again with 6.6.3271.55 .
frustratedvivaldier
@frustratedvivaldier And whats wrong with "May be later"?
I'm starting to wonder if you're a real person or a robot... I already explained exactly "what's wrong" about it; that's the whole damn point of this thread/question. Why don't you read before responding?
I do not see such popup again with 6.6.3271.55 .
What do you mean by "again"? We already established that the checkbox does the opposite of disabling this.
I thought that the Vivaldi community was much more active than this...
frustratedvivaldier
@frustratedvivaldier Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker.
Like I've already explained to you, that's a complete waste of time and energy as they just ignore all bug reports and instead spend all their time adding unwanted bloat instead of fixing the numerous extremely serious issues.
Vivaldi is a complete letdown; both the program itself, its developers and the communiy. And there's nothing left to switch to. This is a nightmare.
julien_picalausa Vivaldi Team
Hello,
First of all, thank you for letting us know about your frustrations. I am not responsible for the implementation of this feature, but I have been involved in some of the discussions surrounding it.
As far as I can tell, the intention was to show the "Maybe Later" button once and then a "Never Again" button the second time the dialog shows up. The point is to give people who might not have the time to consider the prompt seriously the first time to get at least one second chance to think about it.
We recognize that this approach is somewhat clumsy and that it can give the wrong impression, but given how important it is to us to identify which crashes people are experiencing more often, pushing a little bit is worth it. However in no case do we want to be a nuisance to people whose mind is made.
We are also aware that there may be some bugs with this approach and have seen a limited amount of reports that the dialog may keep showing up anyway. If this is what you are experiencing, please let us know.
As for @DoctorG , she isn't a bot. She was just trying (unsuccessfully) to be helpful. But there is no way to disable this dialog from the settings, aside from enabling crash reporting which is obviously not what you want.
I hope this answers your concerns.