I keep getting this unwanted prompt, which I assume is part of Chromium and not something that Vivaldi has made:

It eagerly urges you to click "yes, please send away unspecified data from my computer to somebody else's computer", with the only alternative being the button saying not "no", but instead "maybe later".

But there's no "maybe later" about it: I know for sure that I never, ever will want to do this at any point in the future. Why isn't there a "never show again" button or checkbox? It feels like being spat in the face every time some software does this, and I instinctively start distrusting the authors. It's so condescending to assume that the user will "come to their senses" later and send away their personal data for zero benefit.

This is the kind of thing which makes me nervously cautious of every single click or keypress I make, as you never know when something like this pops up and you accidentally "agree" to something that obviously violates your privacy.

And please don't tell me that it "helps them solve bugs". Software developers don't need any user data to fix bugs: all they need to do is to actually use their own software and think about what makes sense and what does not. Unfortunately, they rarely seem to do that these days, and it's no longer even clear what Vivaldi (and others) actually do and what's just part of Google's Chromium "mystery blob" of technically open but too complex to ever audit source code.

Is there perhaps some hidden setting/flag which turns all of this kind of stuff off permanently?