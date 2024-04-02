This is not ment to be a too serious post.

I used to be freaked out by people having 300 tabs open back in the day.

My way of dealing with tabs was too use bookmarks.

Since tab stacks and workspaces become a thing, I am keeping more and more tabs open.

Currently, I am at 20 workspaces and 1500 tabs.

At least the window count and workspace count is not growing anymore

I will have to deal with it soon, I mean weeks ago.

I guess I will have to learn to use sessions or something to keep this sustainable.

I don't need to have it all opened at the same time, I can divide that into let's say 5-6 areas and have each as a session in separate window and only have 2 or so opened at the same time.

It's just annoying that workspaces are not independent across session are they? I will have to have all of them in every session.

Another pain is saving, closing, re-opening individual sessions. Is there easy way to manage that that is fluid enough for easy switching and save enough for not loosing anything?

Anyways, I am curious if others are in similar position or have already dealt with this in the past