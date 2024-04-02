Tab focus after moving the active tab to a different window (or a different workspace which is active in a different window) does not respect Close Tab Activation setting.
I recently started experimenting with workspaces, and I'm quite pleased with their behavior and interaction with multiple windows so far, but this makes it less convenient than it should be to go through a bunch of tabs deciding to organize some and close others, because the two actions don't want me to go through the tabs in the same direction.