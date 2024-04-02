settings layout misleading
-
'default' 'private' 'image', shown in three columns, directly above three columns of other settings.
The layout implies that 'Search Field Display' settings only apply to 'Default', and 'Search Options' only apply to 'Private'.
Surely there is a better way to present these options.
-
@s0hughes could not imagine what is meant. A Screenshot for more hint?
-
@DoctorG, maybe referring to following under Settings > Search:
-
@s0hughes Hmm, i see that you might see that as 3 columns. Depend on hoch much wide you have the settings page.
But that bold marked text is only a section header for the setting below.
Yes, not really easy, depending on ways people had learned to recognize related contents and as we know brains are different and information recognition and processing is different. That is not a user fault when UI design is not clear enough.
I always found that the settings page design is not clear enough what is related to what.
-
@s0hughes If you thins this is a usability issue, report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
If you tell how to get better structure in Settings page, i try to ping a Vivaldi UI dev tp start a chat for a change.
-
Breaking the perceived column flow by moving the Search Engines section up may help.
-
Current layout:
-
Proposed layout:
-
-
@yojimbo274064400 Nice! Had you already created a report to bug tracker?
-
-
@yojimbo274064400 exactly! Not a big deal, but on first glance I definitely see it as three columns, when it is actually three columns followed immediately by three unrelated columns, that just happen to be the same width as the first set. Putting anything else between them would help or, while not great use of space, could put 'Default s e', 'Private Windows s e' 'Image s e' in a single column. If folks want me to create a bug/improvement ticket, happy to do so, but it's not like I need to own it, or even be updated when implemented. So if someone else wants to submit, that would be great. Just reply here that you did, so I don't duplicate. Thanks!
-
@s0hughes Had you sent a bug report as i wrote at https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/744532? If not, do so.
I will confirm the tracker entry.
-
mncraftmod
@DoctorG said in settings layout misleading:
@s0hughes If you thins this is a usability issue, report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
If you tell how to get better structure in Settings page, i try to ping a Vivaldi UI dev tp start a chat for a change.
OK thank you , i will report to vivaldi.