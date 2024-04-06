BUG: Incorrect Tab Order when Opening New Tab from Tab Stack
-
Vivaldi Version: 6.6.3271.55, Windows
Vivaldi Settings:
a) New Tab Position: After Active Tab
b) Tab Stacking: Open Tabs in Current Tab Stacks
c) Assign a Mouse Gesture to: Previous Tab (by position)
Steps to reproduce:
- Make sure relavant Vivaldi settings above are set.
- Create 3 tabs. Group Tab1 and Tab2 as a tab stack. Focus on Tab1.
It should look like [ TAB1 TAB2] TAB3.
- a) Click on a short cut on bookmarks bar OR
b) Click the '+' Button on the top level, outside tab stack.
A new tab outside the tab stack should be created, and get focused.
At this time, the tab order looks like [TAB1 TAB2] TAB4 TAB3
- Perform mouse gesture to go to Previous Tab (by position).
Expected Behavior:
The navigation should follow the visible order of the tabs. TAB2 should get focused.
Actual Behavior:
The navigation order does not follow the visual arrangement.
TAB1 get focused.
Original Description:
Create 3 tabs. Group Tab1 and Tab2 as a tab stack. Focus on Tab1. It should look like [-TAB1- TAB2] TAB3.
The tab cycling order is correct if you click on Tab1 page content(links in tab1) and opens new tabs in the tab stack. However, there would be an ordering issue when opening a new tab (Tab4) using bookmarks bar or the '+' Button (on the top level, outside tab stack).
At this time, the tab order looks like [TAB1 TAB2] -TAB4- TAB3, which should be intended. However when using mouse gesture or other ways to go to the previous/next tab(by position), the actual order is like this: TAB1~TAB4~TAB2~TAB3. The tab cycle order carried out inside is not following the order seen. (for example, if tab3 is activated and using gesture to perform 3x previous tab by position: from tab3, it jumps in tabstack to tab2, jump out tabstack to tab4, jump in tabstack to tab1)
One way to manually correct this is dragging the TAB4 to another position and then drag back. At this time the tab cycle order is aligned with the tab order seen, which is [TAB1~TAB2]~TAB4~TAB3.
Please help confirm and fix this issue if it's a bug. Thanks.
-
This post is deleted!
-
@RSX I am trying to reproduce what you write and it's quite hard because, for example, when you say "it works fine if opening new tabs from Tab1 page content", at first I had no clue what you mean with 'it works fine', and then I figured out given the thread title that you mean opening a new tab - but you don't say how you open the tab.
So I opened tabs in different ways (ctrl+t, plus button, mouse gesture) and never got your tab order [TAB1 - TAB2] - TAB4 - TAB3, which seems to be required testing the cycling.
Steps I do:
- open three tabs and stack the first two, to arrive at [TAB1 - TAB2] - TAB3 (where the tabs in [] are the stacked tabs)
- focus TAB1
3a) open a new tab using the plus button on the tab bar -> [TAB1 - TAB2] - TAB3 - TAB4
3b) open a new tab by hitting ctrl+t or mouse gesture 'down'. -> [TAB1 - TAB2 - TAB4] - TAB 3
Just like for the bug report, please give stepwise instructions what you do in what order
-
@WildEnte Thank you for your reply. I'm trying to update the description.
When I say "it works fine if opening new tabs from Tab1 page content", I mean everything works and the tab cycle order is correct, to distinguish from the buggy scenario.
I think the different orders you get is because you don't have the same settings as mine. Would you please try to set [New Tab Position: After Active Tab; Tab Stacking: Open Tabs in Current Tab Stacks] in the vivaldi settings?
-
@WildEnte I've updated the stepwise instructions, and please let me know if there's any confusion.
Vivaldi Version: 6.6.3271.55, Windows
Vivaldi Settings:
a) New Tab Position: After Active Tab
b) Tab Stacking: Open Tabs in Current Tab Stacks
c) Assign a Mouse Gesture to: Previous Tab (by position)
Steps to reproduce:
1.Make sure relavant Vivaldi settings above are set.
2.Create 3 tabs. Group Tab1 and Tab2 as a tab stack. Focus on Tab1.
It should look like [ TAB1 TAB2] TAB3.
3. a) Click on a short cut on bookmarks bar OR
b) Click the '+' Button on the top level, outside tab stack.
A new tab outside the tab stack should be created, and get focused.
At this time, the tab order looks like [TAB1 TAB2] TAB4 TAB3
4. Perform mouse gesture to go to Previous Tab (by position).
Expected Behavior:
The navigation should follow the visible order of the tabs. TAB2 should get focused.
Actual Behavior:
The navigation order does not follow the visual arrangement.
TAB1 get focused.
-
@RSX Can confirm this. 6.6.3271.57
-
@DoctorG Thank you. Do I need to manually report this bug somewhere in order to get a BUG-ID?
-
@RSX Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
@DoctorG I have reported the bug.
The bug report has been given the issue reference VB-105435.