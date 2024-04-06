Vivaldi Version: 6.6.3271.55, Windows

Vivaldi Settings:

a) New Tab Position: After Active Tab

b) Tab Stacking: Open Tabs in Current Tab Stacks

c) Assign a Mouse Gesture to: Previous Tab (by position)

Steps to reproduce:

Make sure relavant Vivaldi settings above are set. Create 3 tabs. Group Tab1 and Tab2 as a tab stack. Focus on Tab1.

It should look like [ TAB1 TAB2] TAB3. a) Click on a short cut on bookmarks bar OR

b) Click the '+' Button on the top level, outside tab stack.

A new tab outside the tab stack should be created, and get focused.

At this time, the tab order looks like [TAB1 TAB2] TAB4 TAB3 Perform mouse gesture to go to Previous Tab (by position).

Expected Behavior:

The navigation should follow the visible order of the tabs. TAB2 should get focused.

Actual Behavior:

The navigation order does not follow the visual arrangement.

TAB1 get focused.

Original Description:

Create 3 tabs. Group Tab1 and Tab2 as a tab stack. Focus on Tab1. It should look like [-TAB1- TAB2] TAB3.

The tab cycling order is correct if you click on Tab1 page content(links in tab1) and opens new tabs in the tab stack. However, there would be an ordering issue when opening a new tab (Tab4) using bookmarks bar or the '+' Button (on the top level, outside tab stack).

At this time, the tab order looks like [TAB1 TAB2] -TAB4- TAB3, which should be intended. However when using mouse gesture or other ways to go to the previous/next tab(by position), the actual order is like this: TAB1~TAB4~TAB2~TAB3. The tab cycle order carried out inside is not following the order seen. (for example, if tab3 is activated and using gesture to perform 3x previous tab by position: from tab3, it jumps in tabstack to tab2, jump out tabstack to tab4, jump in tabstack to tab1)

One way to manually correct this is dragging the TAB4 to another position and then drag back. At this time the tab cycle order is aligned with the tab order seen, which is [TAB1~TAB2]~TAB4~TAB3.

Please help confirm and fix this issue if it's a bug. Thanks.