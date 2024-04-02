Slow to open
-
CrustyBumbler
This post is deleted!
-
VivaldiFan2023
No, can't confirm this. My Vivaldi runs steady and fast. What's your device? I am using a Samsung S8 Ultra. With those specs I have no reason to believe that something could be the bottleneck.
Next question, how is your Internet connection? Have you tried what you described with another browser to locate the problem?
-
CrustyBumbler
This post is deleted!
-
VivaldiFan2023
Sorry, @CrustyBumbler
I obviously skipped that you already mentioned your device and trying other browsers.
That was the first I could think of. Sadly I have no other idea. Seems to be a problem for the experts. I only tried to help.