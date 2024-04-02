Incompatibilité avec leboncoin.fr
Bonjour,
Impossible de faire des recherches ou de se connecter sur le site "leboncoin.fr" à partir de Vivaldi. OK avec Chromium sur Linux ou Opera sur Windows et Idem avec Vivaldi sur Windows 10 ou sur Linux.
Une idée ?
@roussinix I do not understand you.
Please check Troubleshooting issues.
Unable to search or connect to the "leboncoin.fr" site from Vivaldi. OK with Chromium on Linux or Opera on Windows and the same with Vivaldi on Windows 10 or on Linux.
For example :
"Déposer une annonce" = Blank page
Login button = No reaction
Vivaldi 6.2.3105.48 (Stable channel) stable (64 bits)
Révision 1c6fcd98cf165864e5c4ba03424f8512b597f16b
Système d’exploitation Linux
Vivaldi 6.6.3271.55 (Stable channel) (64 bits)
Révision 3be85eb23b5161037e42ab8bc262f786edcaf382
Système d’exploitation Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4170)