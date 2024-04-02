Unsolved mp4 with subtitles?
-
How can I play mp4 file with subtitles? mp4 & srt subtitle file are in directory under same name but File OPEN only opens one or the other -- NOT both...
-
@Susan4me Which video player do you use?
- VLC
https://wiki.videolan.org/Subtitles/
https://wiki.videolan.org/Subtitles/#File_Format.2FContainer_embedding_subtitles
https://wiki.videolan.org/Documentation:Subtitles/
- WMP
https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/topic/how-to-use-srt-files-for-displaying-subtitles-during-video-playback-ea2ae7f6-e49d-bd06-446a-77d2daa00615
https://robots.net/tech/how-to-use-subtitles-on-windows-media-player/
On websites with browser's internal video player it depends on how subtitles are read by browser.
