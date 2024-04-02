Cast: Request or bug or setting? help
When I am on Crunchyroll and I want to cast a tab.
I have this problem with the cast , when I put the video on tab full screen, I can see it fine on TV, but when I change the tab to other to stay navigate the internet on another tab, the Fullscreen on the background tab reset to normal and i cant see the video full screen at the same time I use the browser to see pages.
I don't sure I explain it correct, if anyone need i can record a video to show it.
Thanks