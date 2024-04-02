@DoctorG and @Pesala thanks for your quick replies. Thanks to you I've figured out what the problem was! User error/misunderstanding

I was going through all shortcut keys to see which ones I wanted to use/keep/remove. And when I got to "New Tab" / "New Top Level Tab" I wanted to test the difference. I set them as "Shift+T" and "Ctrl+Shift+T". The latter worked perfectly. Every time I pressed the keys a new tab was opened. But not when I pressed "Shift+T". The only thing that happened was that the address field was focused.

I didn't realize that the address field got focus directly after a new tab was opened since it worked flawlessly when I pressed Ctrl+Shift+T multiple times. It was only when i pressed Shift+T that I noticed that the field got focus since capital letter T was written into the field instead of opening a new tab as I expected.

"Focus Page Content on New Tab" works partly. The address field is no longer focused, but I have the "Show Search Field on Speel Dial" on and now that gets focus instead, causing the same problem.

I'll create a chain to focus on something that isn't a text field after I open a new tab. Then Shift+T will work multiple times in a row.