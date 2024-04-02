Solved Disable Shift+T "Focus Address Field" Shortcut Key
Shift+T seems to be hard coded to "Focus Address Field". I can set the shortcut key to any other function in Settings -> Keyboard but it still focuses on the address field when I use it.
Is it a bug? Needs a fix.
Is it a feature? Needs an option to disable it.
Is there a workaround? Please dear community let me know!
@DoctorG and @Pesala thanks for your quick replies. Thanks to you I've figured out what the problem was! User error/misunderstanding
I was going through all shortcut keys to see which ones I wanted to use/keep/remove. And when I got to "New Tab" / "New Top Level Tab" I wanted to test the difference. I set them as "Shift+T" and "Ctrl+Shift+T". The latter worked perfectly. Every time I pressed the keys a new tab was opened. But not when I pressed "Shift+T". The only thing that happened was that the address field was focused.
I didn't realize that the address field got focus directly after a new tab was opened since it worked flawlessly when I pressed Ctrl+Shift+T multiple times. It was only when i pressed Shift+T that I noticed that the field got focus since capital letter T was written into the field instead of opening a new tab as I expected.
"Focus Page Content on New Tab" works partly. The address field is no longer focused, but I have the "Show Search Field on Speel Dial" on and now that gets focus instead, causing the same problem.
I'll create a chain to focus on something that isn't a text field after I open a new tab. Then Shift+T will work multiple times in a row.
@delfana No, Ctrl+T it is not hard-coded; a new tab page focuses always the address field.
What should happen after you created a new tab with Shift+T? Not focus address field?
@delfana In Settings, Tabs, you can enable:Focus Page Content on New Tab
@delfana said in Disable Shift+T "Focus Address Field" Shortcut Key:
"Focus Page Content on New Tab" works partly. The address field is no longer focused, but I have the "Show Search Field on Speel Dial" on and now that gets focus instead, causing the same problem.
Unable to reproduce here. The page content (i.e. thumbnails) gets focus.
Try Settings, Search:Show as a Button