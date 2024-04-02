Option to change the translation service
Could you add an option to change the translation tool (for example Deepl or Google Translate)? Because, I am sorry to say it, but the current one is terrible, especially with Japanese.
It is the only reason that makes me use Edge or Chrome sometimes, to get the option.
Thanks in advance.
@papykpy The builtin service in not a simple link, that can not be changed by users.
And i guess Vivaldi has to pay for extra better Deepl or Google Translate service.
You need to install a extension if you need a different translation service.
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/google-translate/aapbdbdomjkkjkaonfhkkikfgjllcleb
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/deepl-translate/cofdbpoegempjloogbagkncekinflcnj
@papykpy, Deepl is a good translator, but not recommendet, because it's not free. That means, that the free version is limited in amount of translated words and translations, so translating a page can quickly turn expensive.
You can try the Linguist extension, which is the best you can use, or/and alternatively the Crow Translate for Desktop, both FOSS and multi-engine.
@DoctorG Oh fuck, I'm stupid! I completely forgot about the extension!
Thanks!