Hello,

I'm currently in the process of modding Vivaldi to my own liking, and the level of customization is awesome.

I run into the issue where I'm not able to change the row height of quick commands. I find the quick commands a bit too narrow at their current height of 28px. However, increasing their height to something like 40px will not work, because every row (.quick-command) seems to receive inline-styles that absolutely positions them from the top, with increments of 28px (for every row).

Is there a way I can modify this? Thanks!