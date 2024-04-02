Increase height of Quick Command row
vivaldiy77op
Hello,
I'm currently in the process of modding Vivaldi to my own liking, and the level of customization is awesome.
I run into the issue where I'm not able to change the row height of quick commands. I find the quick commands a bit too narrow at their current height of 28px. However, increasing their height to something like 40px will not work, because every row (.quick-command) seems to receive inline-styles that absolutely positions them from the top, with increments of 28px (for every row).
Is there a way I can modify this? Thanks!
@vivaldiy77op I wouldn’t mess with it. The point of quick commands is to narrow your search with the keyboard in such a way that you end up on the target. In most cases/for common tasks it shouldn’t even be necessary to look at the window. If you search through quick commands with your mouse to click, or if you use the arrow keys extensively, you’re either doing something wrong, or quick commands isn’t working correctly, has a deficiency. Set data types to the priority suiting your work style and additionally use data type search filters to get results from a specific data type.