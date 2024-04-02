Unsolved Is there a way/setting to scroll two tiled pages simultaneously?
Hi,
I've got 2 webpages opened and tiled vertically. Is it possible to somehow scroll both pages at the same time?
Starting with the browser and trying to find a possible option in the settings without success.
If you could let me know pls?
I found a user script to make it work locally for now - https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/744388
If it's already implemented natively, pls let me know to have a look as I'm just starting using the browser.
Note that the solution above via the user script works in a desktop pc but won't work in Android, as it seems the mobile version doesn't support either extensions or user scripts yet.
@mickael28 Not yet, but Scroll sync for tiles is on the list of Feature Requests, and has 100 or so votes.