Customize the size of the extensions drop down menu...
Please add an option to customize the size of the extensions drop down menu, by letting us set the number of extensions per row. This will let us optimize the placement of the extensions in the menu to be closer together for faster clicking, based on how many extensions we have.
[bug reported VB-105295]
barbudo2005
Use the Mod by @quodroc, is very comfortable to use :
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/96266/vertical-extensions-drop-down-menu
You can organize at the top for faster clicking by drag and drop with CTRL.