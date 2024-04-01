Redirects to Yahoo Search
Yahoo is not an available search engine on my search list; however, I get redirect to it. Something similar to "my horoscope" pops briefly into the search tab that changes me to Yahoo. I do not have this as an extention or as an installed program on windows. Hitman Pro is not detecting any problems. What else can I try to get rid of this?
- You likely have a malicious extension which do that. Disable all of them and test again:
vivaldi://extensions/
- Go here and unregister everything you don't directly recognize:
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals
- Block web notifications globally under vivaldi > setting > privacy and security
