Unable to delete mail label
Hi, can anyone tell me how can delete the labels that the users created? In the side pane, I highlighted the label and deleted it. After trying a dozen times, the label remains. I have tried to close the browser and then open it again, but the labels are still there.
@KTAbeYuen it should work to just remove the label from the list. If it doesn't, click on the label, select all emails in the list that carry that label (ctrl+a), right click and remove the label from all selected emails. This should clear the list. Now delete the label from the sidepanel. Does this work for you?
@WildEnte
Thanks for your reply. I have tried and the labels (that I created remain after a dozen times of tries). Here are the steps. I select the mails that are under that label. 2. I removed all labels (i.e. the mails are all gone in that label view) 3. I deleted the label (used del or right-click to choose to delete). But the labels remain there though there is no email under the label.
When I click delete, there is a message to warn, but from its wording, it only said all the labels of these emails will be removed. So it is not saying I can delete (remove) the label from the list. : [ I now wonder Vivaldi does not offer this function. I just also tried Copilot, it feedbacks Vivaldi does not offer this function. But from the source provided, I can see the reason...https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/83429/command-to-remove-all-labels-done.
Please tell if you have removed/deleted the label you created...? Thanks
Using these steps, the label name is successfully removed here. Are you trying to remove a default label (Important, Work, Personal, ToDo, Later)?Those might be special.
Hi, I am not sure I understand your point. I anyway tried to delete one of the defaults (i.e. work) but it cannot be deleted. So I am wondering if a label is created, it cannot be deleted from the list. Do you know that? Please tell.
I wanted to say that on my computer, I can remove a label that I created without problems using the steps you mentioned. So I wondered if you tried to remove a default label, but apparently that's not the case. So I don't know the solution because I cannot reproduce the issue
@KTAbeYuen I can confirm the issue. I have a label named Duplicate, which is not in use. Deleting any label from the Mail Panel list of labels just removes it from all messages that have been tagged with it. The label itself is not removed, and this is as stated on the dialog that appears.
Perhaps this is intentional, but there should be some other way to delete a label.
@WildEnte Thanks you for your reply. I still can't remove the label from the list...I am using Win 11 but I don't think it is relevant to my problem...
@Pesala Hi, I believe so. I have checked AI and it returns two sources; one of which is from the official Q&A but it does not provide such information. For the another I can't see the relevance but interesting AI said Vivaldi does not offer this function. It is really strange 'setting'.
@KTAbeYuen apparently @Pesala can reproduce the issue, I cannot. Please file a bug report.
https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/