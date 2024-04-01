@WildEnte

Thanks for your reply. I have tried and the labels (that I created remain after a dozen times of tries). Here are the steps. I select the mails that are under that label. 2. I removed all labels (i.e. the mails are all gone in that label view) 3. I deleted the label (used del or right-click to choose to delete). But the labels remain there though there is no email under the label.

When I click delete, there is a message to warn, but from its wording, it only said all the labels of these emails will be removed. So it is not saying I can delete (remove) the label from the list. : [ I now wonder Vivaldi does not offer this function. I just also tried Copilot, it feedbacks Vivaldi does not offer this function. But from the source provided, I can see the reason...https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/83429/command-to-remove-all-labels-done.

Please tell if you have removed/deleted the label you created...? Thanks