No tab context menu to add a tab to an existing stack
I'd like to add a new tab to an existing tabstack without drag&drop (which I've disabled) and without a command.
When I multi-select regular tabs, I see the option "Stack X selected tabs" in the tab context menu, but if I also select an existing tab stack, this option disappears (there are still other context menu options to unstack/rename(if the last selection is a tab stack)/stack by hosts)
If I run a run a "Stack tabs" command with a tab and a stack selected, it works, it adds this new tab to the stack
What am I missing?
This is 6.6.3271.55 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
@eugenesv I don't think you're missing much, but if you enable Settings, Tabs, Tab Stack Options:
Open Tabs in Current Tab Stack
then you a keyboard shortcut (not the [+] button), to open a new tab, it will open in the current tab stack.
Thanks, I do have that enabled, but this was coming from trying to re-organize many tabs where this option wouldn't help