I'd like to add a new tab to an existing tabstack without drag&drop (which I've disabled) and without a command.

When I multi-select regular tabs, I see the option "Stack X selected tabs" in the tab context menu, but if I also select an existing tab stack, this option disappears (there are still other context menu options to unstack/rename(if the last selection is a tab stack)/stack by hosts)

If I run a run a "Stack tabs" command with a tab and a stack selected, it works, it adds this new tab to the stack

What am I missing?

This is 6.6.3271.55 (Stable channel) (64-bit)