How to add a box around the new tab icon
Like this one:
Thanks in advance!
@Yannick1 A border? Or what do you mea by "box"?
@DoctorG I would like to make it look the same as the above picture . This is what it currently looks like
Something like this?
/*newtab button box*/ .newtab::before { content:""; position: absolute; height: 18px; width: 18px; margin-left:5px; background-color: var(--colorAccentBgFadedMore); border-radius: var(--radius); z-index:; } .newtab SVG path { fill: var(--colorBgIntense); stroke: var(--colorBgIntense); }
Thank you It doesn't seem to look the same as yours though. Mine is a circle shape.
I'm not sure why. I am using the same css as you
@Yannick1 likely you are using corner rounding in your theme.
Just replace
border-radius: var(--radius);
with
border-radius: 0px;
and should be squared