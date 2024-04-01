When there are multiple emails in the folder with characteristics of same subject and body with just a couple of words variation, some of them disappear ad-hoc even while we try to scroll them. The items disappeared will appear back only when the entire Vivaldi browser is restarted

Easiest way to reproduce is to use a service like buffer.com with at least 3 social media services added. Now when trying to trying to publish posts to these media services through this app, it sends an email notification (one per success/failure for each post on a social media service). When we try to view those status in Vivaldi the above issue crops up.

Technical Information (for Vivaldi Developers):