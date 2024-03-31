Middle click to open new tab (in background)
-
It's been years and this still isn't an option. Firefox and Opera (old and Chopera) have it.
There was an extension that brute forced it, but it has disappeared, if I recall correctly for security reasons.
-
mib2berlin
@Tams80
Hi, I use this all day, working in Vivaldi since ever.
Or do you meant an empty tab and not over a link?
Would not make any sense to me.
Cheers, mib
-
I mean over a link.
Perhaps this is a bug?
-
mib2berlin
@Tams80
Hi, I bet one of your extensions does this, you can try to disable all and restart Vivaldi or/and test this in the guest view.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
-
Never mind, my mouse just need a, eeeeerrrr... clean.
Why that never occured to me, I don't know. Thanks anyway.