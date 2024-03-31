Unsolved .js file is not working please help
Modding Vivaldi
I followed this with reference to this and it doesn't work
It works so well in other browsers
I just want to use a smooth mouse scroll .js file
Please help!!!
@iyooyi You want smooth scrolling on websites I suppose. Modding Vivaldi influences the user interface, not webpages, therefore you have to load your Javascript file as userscript or extension.
barbudo2005
Look this post and following:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91124/how-to-add-smooth-scrolling-to-web-pages-through-custom-css/9
@iyooyi Otherwise you could you
chrome.webNavigation.onCompletedand call
executeScripton the webview of the tab.