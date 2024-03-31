Hi there, and happy Easter. Several months ago, I developed a JavaScript modification for Vivaldi browser that relocates the hamburger menu from the left corner of the tab bar (tabs on top), to the right side of the navigation bar in Vivaldi. The modification technically works when the browser launches, however whenever I enter fullscreen mode then exit back to a maximized or unmaximized window, the hamburger menu button gets moved back to the left side of the tab bar. I want the modification of the hamburger menu being placed on the right side of the navigation bar to persist after exiting fullscreen mode. Here is my existing code. I am hoping that someone can suggest a change to my JavaScript modification code so that it works after exiting from full screen mode. Thank you. The code for both the JavaScript and HTML are below for your reference.

modify-hamburger-menu.js

function vivaldiIcon() { const adr = document.querySelector('.toolbar-mainbar') const menu = document.querySelector('.vivaldi'); document.querySelector('.vivaldi').style = 'position: relative;'; adr.appendChild(menu); document.querySelector('.linux #tabs-container:not(.none).top').style.paddingLeft = 0; }; let timer = setTimeout(function wait() { let adr = document.querySelector('.toolbar-mainbar'); if (adr) { vivaldiIcon(); clearTimeout(timer); } else { setTimeout(wait, 300); } }, 300); document.querySelector('.linux #tabs-container:not(.none).top').setAttribute( 'style', 'padding-left: 0 !important' );

window.html