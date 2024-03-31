How do I get my modification to set the hamburger menu in the right side of the navigation bar to persist after exiting full screen mode?
-
Hi there, and happy Easter. Several months ago, I developed a JavaScript modification for Vivaldi browser that relocates the hamburger menu from the left corner of the tab bar (tabs on top), to the right side of the navigation bar in Vivaldi. The modification technically works when the browser launches, however whenever I enter fullscreen mode then exit back to a maximized or unmaximized window, the hamburger menu button gets moved back to the left side of the tab bar. I want the modification of the hamburger menu being placed on the right side of the navigation bar to persist after exiting fullscreen mode. Here is my existing code. I am hoping that someone can suggest a change to my JavaScript modification code so that it works after exiting from full screen mode. Thank you. The code for both the JavaScript and HTML are below for your reference.
modify-hamburger-menu.js
function vivaldiIcon() { const adr = document.querySelector('.toolbar-mainbar') const menu = document.querySelector('.vivaldi'); document.querySelector('.vivaldi').style = 'position: relative;'; adr.appendChild(menu); document.querySelector('.linux #tabs-container:not(.none).top').style.paddingLeft = 0; }; let timer = setTimeout(function wait() { let adr = document.querySelector('.toolbar-mainbar'); if (adr) { vivaldiIcon(); clearTimeout(timer); } else { setTimeout(wait, 300); } }, 300); document.querySelector('.linux #tabs-container:not(.none).top').setAttribute( 'style', 'padding-left: 0 !important' );
window.html
<!-- Vivaldi window document --> <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8" /> <title>Vivaldi</title> <link rel="stylesheet" href="style/common.css" /> <link rel="stylesheet" href="chrome://vivaldi-data/css-mods/css" /> </head> <body> <script src="modify-hamburger-menu.js"></script> <script src="modify-vivaldi-address-bar-text.js"></script> </body> </html>
-
@mgunt5 Your mod only runs when Vivaldi starts. When you go into fullscreen both the address bar and the tab bar are being removed and your modification is being reset. This is expected behavior. One way to resolve this is to introduce a mutation observer to catch these changes
-
"One way to resolve this is to introduce a mutation observer to catch these changes"
Thank you. How do I write that in code? If you do not know are not willing, I guess I can ask an AI chatbot to write the code needed to solve the problem.
-
@leutage
I found a solution; here it is.
function vivaldiIcon() { const adr = document.querySelector('.toolbar-mainbar'); const menu = document.querySelector('.vivaldi'); document.querySelector('.vivaldi').style = 'position: relative;'; adr.appendChild(menu); document.querySelector('.linux #tabs-container:not(.none).top').style.paddingLeft = 0; }; let timer = setTimeout(function wait() { let adr = document.querySelector('.toolbar-mainbar'); if (adr) { vivaldiIcon(); clearTimeout(timer); } else { setTimeout(wait, 300); } }, 300); document.querySelector('.linux #tabs-container:not(.none).top').setAttribute('style', 'padding-left: 0 !important'); const observer = new MutationObserver(function(mutations) { mutations.forEach(function(mutation) { if (mutation.type === 'attributes' && mutation.attributeName === 'class') { vivaldiIcon(); } }); }); observer.observe(document.body, { attributes: true, attributeOlder: true, attributeFilter: ['class'] });
-
@mgunt5 Look, I’ve written maybe a dozen mods that solve this problem, you only need to look around on this forum board. It’s something everyone runs into doing JS modifications. E.g. ☛ https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/461432