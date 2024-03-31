The indexing error that used to haunt the previous versions seems to be appearing again. Regression Issue?
-
Technical Information (for Vivaldi developers):
-
@lavanyadeepak I don't think the log issue is totally resolved.
But we should wait some feedback from internals.
-
@Hadden89 Actually a couple of versions earlier there was a major revamp of the email client, I guess. That has significantly improved a lot of performance. And this issue had also seemed to have hid under the carpet but slowly sneaked its face today.
-
@lavanyadeepak However you can just do a report with the informations you provided here. Some logging issues were fixed / mitigated on stable (like
[Mail - imap] {}) but not all of them, I suspect.
-
@Hadden89 The defect has been filed in Vivaldi Bug Tracker vide VB-105273
-
edwardp Ambassador
@lavanyadeepak I have closed your bug report as a duplicate of VB-102850. In progress.
-
@edwardp As the email database grows I guess the indexing error is becoming a menace and could be a show-stopper. The number of failures are increasing.
-
@lavanyadeepak As a workaround you can try to disable mail logging which should hide the not blocking warning messages:
Fixes for this are present in latest snap, so it might land in a minor stable update or more likely in the next stable release.