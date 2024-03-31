History got trimmed
-
Browser's visiting history has been trimmed to just sites visited after 2024-01-01. What's the big idea behind it and how can it be fixed ? Where is the option to have unlimited history ?
-
@gorg said in History got trimmed:
Where is the option to have unlimited history ?
Settings/Privacy and Security - Save Browsing History
-
Thanks. I had it to unlimited but history prior to 2024-01-01 still got trimmed.
-- UPDATE --
It seems that the history info is there (i.e. the filesize is big enough, I copied the file to a Windows machine and checked there with BrowsingHistoryView) but I can not access, browse, or search anything before 2024-01-01 on Mac. The calendar on Vivaldi History UI starts from 1st of January 2024.