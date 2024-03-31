desktop site bing error Key: VAB-9023
edmondtantes
Environment: Vivaldi version: 6.6.3291.38
Operating System: Android14 (64 bit)
Device model: 22041211AC
User Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 10; K) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/122.0.0.0 Mobile Safari/537.36 Vivaldi/6.6.3291.38
Steps to reproduce:
open website https://www.bing.com and open the desktop site option,then bing website become black
Address (URL) of faulty page:
https://www.bing.com
Expected behaviour:
run bing desktop site correctly
Actual behaviour:
bing desktop site can not run well
@edmondtantes have you tried with the adblocker off on mobile? just to exclude a filterlist failure.
mib2berlin
@edmondtantes @Hadden89
The bug report is confirmed from a developer and I can reproduce it in a clean profile without ad blocker.
@edmondtantes
To be honest, why you post this here after reporting it to the bug tracker 5 days ago?
Usually one report it here to get feedback form other user and then create a bug report.
Cheers, mib