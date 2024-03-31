The hated Sign in with Google form appears outside the viewport, and renders on top of browser UI
This started sometime during fall, didn't report because I trusted either someone else reports or Vivaldi would fix on their own.
Issue is best explained with screenshot:
This happens with Vivaldi on OpenSuse. What's even more annoying with this incessant monopoly abuse, is that since the element renders outside of the viewport for the web page, I can't zap it with uBlock Origin. I can't click it away with the X-button (but mouse hover is detected) and I of course do not want to comply and sign in with Google on anything (shudders).
I think Google is mostly at fault here by even rolling out these nags, but there is certainly something very wrong with the browser engine when it loses controls over elements like this.
6.6.3271.50 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
mib2berlin
@steamboateater
Hi, a link to such a page would be good.
I saw this sometimes but I could always click it away with the X button on my Opensuse and Windows 11.
This Google service is implemented by the page owner and if I remember correctly it happen with all Chromium browsers.
Hi!
In this case it was https://www.reddit.com, I was hoping it could be gleaned off the screenshot ;).
On https://medium.com and quora.com it stays within the viewport.
Yeah, I understand that this is added by the page owner, but I am certain that the implementation itself is all Google, and the page owner simply pulls inn som JS-code thru a web request to Google. No way everyone is writing this from scratch.
Another concern of mine is that since the popup contains my account name and address, that Google provides a mechanism for leaking personal information to any visited web page if they just crawl the DOM - or is this a browser-side feature?
@steamboateater Hi, you can read about this here:
https://developers.google.com/identity/gsi/web/guides/offerings
https://developers.google.com/identity/gsi/web/guides/features
I trusted either someone else reports or Vivaldi would fix on their own.
There's nothing to fix because it's working as intended.
That said, this is the kind of Chromium crap Vivaldi should just rip out of the browser, we don't need this (mostly) Google BS forced on us. Unfortunately, this will mean people that expect stuff like this to work will complain.
I have the following rule in uBlock filters:
! Google Sign-in popup ||accounts.google.com^$third-party
This might also block "Login with Google" on most sites. But I don't care about that anyway, I have interest in most such sites anyway, including Reddit.
I also have this rule:
! 2021-12-06 https://www.reddit.com ||reddit.com/account/sso/one_tap/$subdocument
So apparently even if I don't use Reddit I was annoyed enough about it every time I visited the site.
Appreciate the replies, but surely it can be right that
Contentpopups renders on top of UI, and
- No way to turn it off, not even a "Don't ask me again" button
Hopefully some anti-monopoly can bring this anti-competitive behaviour to its knees (I know this is outside the scope of the original problem), the web is sure heading in a dystopic direction
I'm getting it with some sites too.
flaticon dot com for example
Blocking accounts.google.com (via hosts file or adblocker) is problematic because I need third party login for some sites which are ethical enough to not show the popup. JSTOR is one.
I agree with @Pathduck. This popup needs ripping out of the browser. It's so easy to accidentally submit if you're clicking page or UI elements on the top right.