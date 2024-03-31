@steamboateater Hi, you can read about this here:

https://developers.google.com/identity/gsi/web/guides/offerings

https://developers.google.com/identity/gsi/web/guides/features

I trusted either someone else reports or Vivaldi would fix on their own.

There's nothing to fix because it's working as intended.

That said, this is the kind of Chromium crap Vivaldi should just rip out of the browser, we don't need this (mostly) Google BS forced on us. Unfortunately, this will mean people that expect stuff like this to work will complain.

I have the following rule in uBlock filters:

! Google Sign-in popup ||accounts.google.com^$third-party

This might also block "Login with Google" on most sites. But I don't care about that anyway, I have interest in most such sites anyway, including Reddit.

I also have this rule:

! 2021-12-06 https://www.reddit.com ||reddit.com/account/sso/one_tap/$subdocument

So apparently even if I don't use Reddit I was annoyed enough about it every time I visited the site.