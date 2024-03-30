Constant problem with server
It went well the first day with all 3 of my emails (outlook and gmail). But today it does not work. The error message in the log says this : "............Client initialization cancelled".
I opened the settings for all 3 emails and it says this at "server" : " Error: login for incoming server failed. The IMAP server responded with : timeout connecting to server".
I don't know what to do anymore: my internet works and my emails work on other websites, I have turned on IMAP logs. What should I do ?
@ElenaMorini Did you check your server settings and make sure your passwords have not been deleted?
@Ayespy
Yes true
Saw that the password is being deleted all the time. So I deleted all the emails and re-added them. Now it works. Thank you very much.
@ElenaMorini Do you have any "clean up" or privacy software on your machine that cleans up browser history, cache, etc. after each browser session or each time you re-start your machine?
@Ayespy
I will take a look at it but after I installed the meils a second time it seems to work fine. I really like Vivaldi!!! Grazie!
