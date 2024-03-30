Web pages show only empty white page
Hello,
sometimes when I open an web page, only an empty white page is displayed.
When I switch between two tabs or go to the homescreen and back to vivaldi the site is then displayed correctly.
Vivaldi 6.6.3291.47
Samsung Galaxy S23 with OneUi 6.0 and 6.1.
HateNewOpera
I'm.having the same problem.
Kind of unpredictable. Sometimes when you browse to new website or do a search from address bar, it just blanks out.
The only way to correct it is restart the browser!
mib2berlin
@HateNewOpera @Sirius84
Hi, are you on a Samsung device, too?
I cant reproduce this on my two China cracker, Xiaomi and Umidigi.
You can install the Vivaldi snapshot (Beta), it is completely independent of your stable install.
They fix a lot of bugs and glitches but it is not tested enough to publish all in the stable version.
Search for vivaldi snapshot in the Play Store.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
Thank you for your reply.
I downloaded and tested "Vivaldi Snapshot 6.7.3308.12", but it has the same problem.
@Sirius84 Guessing... maybe related to this issue and possible fix:man_shrugging : Weird graphical issues
@lfisk
Thanks, but that also didn't work.
I disabled GPU rasterization and restarted Vivaldi, but the problem occurred again already on the second website I wanted to visit.
I have no idea what causes the problem. I've been using Vivaldi without any problems for months on this phone until the issue started maybe two weeks ago. Currently I'm using the DuckDuckGo Browser as my main browser, it doesn't have this problem
Hello. I have same issue both in Samsung S21 and Samsung S24 Ultra. It's quite annoying because to be able to see the website i need or to switch tabs or to put Vivaldi to background and comeback again to the app.
mncraftmod
This has been happening to me seemingly randomly for some weeks now, can't remember exactly when it first appeared. On certain sites it's more frequent, but still only some of the time, on other sites seems not to happen, but I can't see a meaningful pattern.
A quick click on the phone's home button, and then clicking on V icon again, immediately loads or rather shows the page.
Sony Xperia I IV, Android 14
It seems that disabling "Accelerated 2D canvas" at vivaldi://flags fixed the issue for me.
Edit: no it does not...